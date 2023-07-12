101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Since opening earlier this year, Bun B’s Trill Burgers restaurant has been a favorite among locals and out-of-towners who’ve heard tale of the mouth-watering meal. So it was only right that boxing icon turned podcast personality Mike Tyson popped up at the H-Town eatery during his time in the city.

RELATED: Drake Makes Juneteenth Visit To Houston [PHOTOS] RELATED: Mike Tyson Says He Feels Partly Responsible For Tupac’s Death Iron Mike ordered the Vegan OG combo — a vegan smashburger made with plant-based Impossible patties, vegan Trill Sauce, caramelized onions, pickles and vegan cheese. He was with Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports. Trill Burgers opened its long anticipated brick-and-mortar location on June 7 at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. The restaurant sold more than 50,000 burgers in its first 30 days. Rappers Drake and Ludacris have been among the notable guests, along with Bryson Tiller, N.O.R.E., Sean Kingston, Houston’s Slim Thug, Sauce Walka, Willie D of the Geto Boys and former Houston Texans football stars Andre Johnson and Johnathan Joseph.

Mike Tyson Stops By Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant In Houston [PICS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com