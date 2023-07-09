101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie was spotted on Instagram over the weekend donning a stunning butterfly look and we’re in love!

The “My Type” rapper wore the sparkly ensemble to the Usher’s concert in Las Vegas and certainly gave us fashion envy in the process.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a few photos of herself rocking the black, sparkly area top which was a crop top look with lace up detailing in the middle. She paired the look with black slacks that fit her like a glove and showed off her toned abs in the process.

She paired the look with shiny jewelry while rocking her hair long and black with sparkly pieces throughout and loose curls that fell on her shoulders.

To show off the fit, Saweetie posted an Instagram photo carousel while modeling the look to perfection from all angles. “ mood = extra AF ” she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Saweetie Stepped Out In A Butterfly Top That We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com