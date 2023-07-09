DaBaby has returned with the remix to one of his recent viral hits. The North Carolina rapper teamed up with up-and-coming artist Sexyy Red for the official “Shake Sumn” remix. Not only did the duo team up for the new track, they also released a music video featuring Power star Gianni Paolo. Check out the new song and video below.
DaBaby Teams Up With Sexyy Red For “Shake Sumn” Remix was originally published on hiphopnc.com
