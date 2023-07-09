Listen Live
DaBaby Teams Up With Sexyy Red For “Shake Sumn” Remix

Published on July 8, 2023

DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

DaBaby has returned with the remix to one of his recent viral hits. The North Carolina rapper teamed up with up-and-coming artist Sexyy Red for the official “Shake Sumn” remix. Not only did the duo team up for the new track, they also released a music video featuring Power star Gianni Paolo. Check out the new song and video below.

 

