6LACK Reimagines ‘Since I Have A Lover,’ Promoting Better Sleep With Endel

6LACK teamed up with the industry leader in functional soundscapes through Generative AI, Endel, to help transform sleeping patterns. The award-winning rapper is set to release a new sleep soundscape album based on his latest project Since I Have A Lover. Read more details about this collaboration inside.

Groundbreaking R&B singer, rapper and mental health advocate 6LACK has returned with a powerful new album, Since I Have A Lover, promoting self-love and healing in a world facing mental health struggles. To expand the album’s impact and reach people in new ways, 6LACK has collaborated with Endel to reimagine his album as two functional soundscapes.

“This is about letting people experience my music in a new way,” 6LACK said of the collaboration with Endel. “These sounds can be for rest and relaxation, or for helping you feel inspired and creative. It’s for finding a sense of balance in life. Since I Have a Lover has plenty of magical sounds, and combined with Endel’s AI and science, it was easy to create something that felt healing.”

They will release two new versions of his project. The first of these soundscapes, titled SIHAL (Endel Sleep Soundscape) will be released on all streaming platforms on July 8th. A special live pre-listening session will be hosted on the Endel app on July 6th, guided by 6LACK himself. Endel is also partnering with Reflections, an LA-based company, on two in-person listening sessions in Los Angeles and Berlin, also taking place on July 6th.

The second release, SIHAL (Endel Lo-fi Soundscape) reimagines the album as a soundscape to help listeners focus – whether for work, study, or to inspire creativity, and will be released on July 24th.

Endel used its proprietary and scientifically validated AI technology rooted in extensive neuroscience research to reimagine 6LACK’s album as two functional, scientifically engineered soundscapes, designed to help people sleep and focus better.

“Using AI to reimagine your favorite music as a functional soundscape, designed to help solve the biggest mental health challenges we’re facing as a species, is our mission. 6LACK’s openness to experimentation and his ability to let go and trust the process was crucial to the success of this project,” said Endel CEO Oleg Stavitsky. “We’re extremely proud of the result and can’t wait for millions of people to experience the healing power of these soundscapes.”

The month of July has been declared BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month, a cause near and dear to 6LACK as a mental health advocate on his own healing journey. To 6LACK, this month represents releasing old ways, patterns, and habits, and the chance to share experiences or struggles with one’s community, as well as acknowledge next steps toward better mental health.

Endel is hosting live listening “Slow Down with 6LACK” sessions on the app today (July 6) with three opportunities for listeners to join in. Sessions are 45 minutes long and are at 3:30 pm EST, 9:30 pm EST, and 12:30 am EST Friday.

6LACK’s commitment to mental health, including the importance of healthy relationships and balance in life, expands Endel’s history of intentional collaborations with artists that draw on their own circumstances and emotions to bring restorative sound to all.

Be sure to tune into the live sessions within the Endel app and check out the first soundscape being released on July 8.

