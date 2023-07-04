Canviiy Scalp Care Line Trailblazes New Category In The Healthcare Industry

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

After experiencing an itchy scalp after a weave installation, Sherrel Sampson, Founder and CEO of Canviiy, made a product line that helped her with her scalp and has now opened a new category in the healthcare industry. Canviiy has recently worked with Premier Inc., the nation’s largest Health Care Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), to create & define the ‘Ethnic Hair, Scalp & Skincare’ category to provide healthcare systems with solutions to address the disparities and unique hair care needs for diverse patients in North America.

In recent years, we have seen a growth in the type of hair care products that Black women prioritize. According to a study by Gitnux, styling products have been the most popular in hair care since 2019. Beginning in 2020, BIPOC women have become conscious about natural ingredients in their hair care products rather than chemically treated hair techniques.

Hair care brands continue to grow and inspire other women to achieve gorgeous and innovative hairstyles. But a larger conversation on how products can benefit industries outside of beauty should be brought to the surface.

I spoke with Sampson about the Canviiy brand, the collaboration with Premier, and what she hopes to change within the healthcare industry regarding scalp care.

HelloBeautiful: What inspired you to create Canviiy?

Sherrel Sampson: Going through my own personal experience. I remember I came home from the salon, and I got a sew-in installation. My scalp was on fire. I was ready to pull the extensions out of my scalp. So I called my stylist and asked her what I could use for my itchy scalp. She said to me, ‘You can take it out, or you can wash it.’

So my husband looked at me and suggested I create something for my itchy scalp. I told him that was lame and I wasn’t doing it [laughs]. But I realized, after I started looking more closely at the products on the shelves, the products were greasy, heavy, and had harsh chemical ingredients. So I thought to myself, if we create a scalp care line, we could do some dynamic things.

HelloBeautiful: Tell me more about what Canviiy products offer.

Sherrel Sampson: With Canviiy, we provide natural and premium solutions for long-lasting scalp care needs. Our hero collection is ScalpBliss, where with this formula, we can provide an itch-calming serum that is infused with natural botanicals like aloe vera, lavender, witch hazel, manuka honey, jojoba, and peppermint oil.

HelloBeautiful: What have you seen over the years when it comes to scalp care that a lot of women are not familiar with?

Sherrel Sampson: People need to understand their scalp type. It is not something we talk about enough. Knowing your scalp type, whether oily, a combination, or dry, should determine your scalp hygiene and how to take care of it. For example, eating hot or spicy foods causes your scalp to be inflamed and sweat. So if you are prone to have an oily scalp and you love hot food, your scalp is more likely to be out of whack most of the time.

Also, when you have dandruff or overgrowth of yeast on the scalp, you might think you have a flaky scalp. But you could have a scalp condition and have to see a dermatologist. I tell customers that if things feel abnormal on their scalp, do not ignore it. Seek professional help.

HelloBeautiful: What kind of products should women of color stay away from that may be detrimental to the scalp?

Sherrel Sampson: One of the things that has been eye-opening is historically, we have grown up on greases. Greases contain petroleum. Petroleum is an industrial product used on cars and stuff like that. So petroleum clogs the scalp and doesn’t allow it to breathe. While putting in the gel or the edge control, we wonder why we see hair fall or thinning. Our scalp needs moisture, and we need to be more mindful about the type of styling products we use. Our scalp needs to breathe more than anything

HelloBeautiful: How did the partnership with Premier Inc. come about?

Sherrel Sampson: Canviiy has been fortunate enough to partner with Moffitt Cancer Center for the last five years. Based on our time working with Moffitt, we realized the health disparities in the healthcare industry. There is a need for clean, efficacious healthy products.

So with Premier, we were able to bridge conversations for a year and a half to share with them the huge need in the marketplace. Not only for clean products but also for diverse populations. In the next 20 years, the US will be more diverse than ever. We want to help prepare healthcare systems for the patients they will care for. With that, we created the new ‘Ethnic’ category. This is so historic, and what it does is that it improves patient care and increases opportunities for Black-owned brands. This new contract gives us access to provide our Canviiy solutions to over 4400 hospitals.

HelloBeautiful: What do you hope Canviiy does with this new agreement regarding scalp care?

SS: My hope is that Canviiy sets the standard in healthcare for scalp care premium solutions. My second hope is that Canviiy helps us be more intentional about what we put on our bodies and in our bodies.

HelloBeautiful: What advice would you give others based on what you know now as a scalp care expert?

SS: Less is more. Your hair doesn’t need all that. One product could be equivalent to twenty ingredients, and another could be equivalent to sixty. Now think about all those ingredients combined, just sitting on your hair. So less is more, and natural is better.

