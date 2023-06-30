Contests

Win Tickets to See 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes!

Published on June 30, 2023

Source: R1 / General

WIZ has a chance for you to win a pair of tickets to see 50 Cent with special guest Busta Rhymes July 29th at Riverbend!

If you’d like to go see 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes for FREE, simply tell us what music you’d like to hear played on the radio.

That’s it!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE 50 CENT AND BUSTA RHYMES!

 

