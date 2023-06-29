Meet The Remaining Cast Joining Netflix’s Highly-Anticipated ‘Squid Game’ Season 2

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix announced the remaining cast joining the long-awaited second season of global hit series “Squid Game.” As anticipation continues to soar after the first cast members were revealed at Tudum earlier this month, the network reveals even more for super fans. Check it out inside.

This week, cast members and showrunners gathered for their first table read with the production of “Squid Game” Season 2 starting later this year. From rising stars to veteran actors, the ensemble cast boasts a diverse range of talent and experiences. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who won an Emmy for the show’s first season, will return to direct and executive produce the entire second season.

The beloved thrilling series follows hundreds of cash-strapped contestants, who accept an invitation to compete in children’s games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly.

“Squid Game” took fans across the world by storm. The critically-acclaimed series has sparked great interest for its fans, who are patiently waiting for new games to begin in Season 2.

The Season 2 additional cast includes:

Park Gyu-young: Well known for her role in Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, she is also starring in the upcoming Netflix series “Celebrity.”

Jo Yu-ri: The singer and actress is known as a former member of South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One.

Kang Ae-sim: A highly respected theater and musical actress in Korea, her performance in TV series Be Melodramatic and Netflix series Move to Heaven left a deep impression on the audience.

Lee David: Best known for his supporting roles in director Hwang’s film The Fortress, he met Lee Jung-jae through the film, Svaha: The Sixth Finger.

Lee Jin-uk: Starred in Netflix series “Sweet Home” Seasons 1 and 2, he is also known for his roles in various Korean dramas and films, including in one of director Hwang’s biggest films, Miss Granny.

Choi Seung-hyun: The singer and actor have starred in various Korean films and TV series such as “Tazza: The Hidden Card” and “Commitment.”

Roh Jae-won: Making his acting debut in 2021, he is fast gaining recognition through films like Missing Yoon and Ditto.

Won Ji-an: Made an impressive debut on the first season of Netflix series “D.P.”

Be sure to stay tuned for more updates on Netflix’s “Squid Games” Season 2.

