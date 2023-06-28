Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph & Cedric The Entertainer Sing The Classics On New Season Of Apple TV+’s ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Cedric The Entertainer sing a Donna Summer classic on Apple TV+’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.” The actors jam out for Season 5. Watch a clip from their episode and read more about the season inside.

Episode 518 of the show features Cedric the Entertainer and Sheryl Lee Ralph as they think back on Cedric’s choir days, singing iconic songs like “Hot in Here” and surprising fans on Hollywood Blvd. Cedric also gives Sheryl advice on how to make her next awards speech even more iconic. They continue to jam out to the classics from Luther Vandross and Donna Summer.

Bossip shared an exclusive clip of the two actors singing Summer’s “Hard For The Money.” The two can be seen singing their hearts out as Ralph drives the car.

“I need my shirt open and a jerry curl,” Cedric comedically proclaims.

Meanwhile, Ralph is happy to be performing in the comfort of her car, saying, “I love being in a car.” She assures Cedric it’s fine to just, “Let it out.”

Cedric started to really ponder on the lyrics asking Ralph, “What kind of work is she doing, you think?”

Ralph confidently responds, “Sweetheart, I think she’s standing on the corner,” as she proceeds to sing the lyrics.

Other episodes feature The Afterpart cast; Avril Lavigne and YUNGBLUD; Lea Michele and Darren Criss; Cedric The Entertainer and Sheryl Lee Ralph; Alanis Morissette and Cara Delevingne; the Girls5eva cast; the Ghosts cast; and Alison Brie and Danny Pudi.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions with executive producers Ben Winston, James Corden, and Eric Pankowski. New episodes were released on June 23, inviting viewers on a star-studded, song-filled ride, with each episode featuring celebrities sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures.

Here’s who you can look for this season:

The Afterparty Cast

Brace yourself for outrageous death scenes and twist endings from the cast of the Apple Original comedy, plus singalongs to Lit and Haddaway.

Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD

The pop-punk firestarters compare Canadian and UK slang—and school suspension stories—while rocking The Cure and Shania Twain classics.

Lea Michele & Darren Criss

It’s the moment Gleeks everywhere have been waiting for: Lea and Darren reunite to belt out Broadway showstoppers…and also Meat Loaf?

Cedric the Entertainer & Sheryl Lee Ralph

Cedric gives Sheryl advice on how to make her next awards speech even more iconic, plus they jam out to Luther Vandross and Donna Summer.

Alanis Morissette & Cara Delevingne

Alanis superfan Cara gets to sing along to her hero’s greatest hits—and then introduce Alanis to “WAP.”

Girls5eva Cast

The four surviving members of this hilarious fictitious girl group receive amazing real-time news while bopping to Dua Lipa and Lisa Loeb.

Ghosts Cast

Which ghosts are the best? The cast of this hit comedy have a lively debate—and spotlight the freestyle skills of their own Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Alison Brie & Danny Pudi

The Community alums celebrate co-star Donald Glover with a Childish Gambino singalong and reunite with Joel McHale for some Eurythmics.

Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph & Cedric The Entertainer Sing The Classics On New Season Of Apple TV+’s ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ was originally published on globalgrind.com