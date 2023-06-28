Letter From The Editor: Tia Mowry Is In Her Blessings Era

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

“This is where Michael Rowe wants to shoot Tia.”

Topanga Acre Studios is a 10-acre property on a private road off of Old Topanga Canyon. Brimming with natural beauty – the type of beauty that exists when protected/ surrounded by hills and valleys. Topanga is so far from daily use that the wifi is sketchy outside the ranch-style home that serves as the nucleus of the landscape-turned-production studio. It’s the perfect location to shoot a newly free Tia Mowry.

Tia is our June/July cover star and though we’ve grown up with her, watching her transition from precocious pre-teen to her current self, we’re still learning this new version of Tia. The woman who chooses happiness over the tempting allure of pretending in an era driven by social media optics. In our cover story, penned by veteran journalist Cori Murray, Tia opens up about waking up one morning and choosing herself — something that resonated with me having had to break my own heart, in the past, to leave a relationship that no longer served me.

“I asked myself, ‘Tia, are you happy?’ And I said, I truly need to find my peace and my happiness. That’s when I went to therapy,” she says. “I just started to begin to blossom, evolve, learn, and grow. That was like the aha moment. The pivotal moment where I was like, you know what? It’s time to really start living your truth.”

And despite what it appears, it wasn’t an overnight decision for Tia to end her 14-year-long marriage. Between the death of two close loved ones and five years of therapy, Tia chose to show her children what it looked like to see their mother ‘walk in truth.’

In this issue, we celebrate Tia Mowry as a beloved actress and personality, explore the benefits of therapy and spotlight the LGBTQ+ community, who also live in their truth. Thank you Oracle Media, Michael Rowe and everyone involved in telling Black women’s stories.

Enjoy!

