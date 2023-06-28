Five faculty members at an elementary school in Indiana have been charged after a teacher forced a student to eat his own vomit during lunch.
The disgusting and traumatizing incident happened at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, near Indianapolis.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Authorities were contacted in April about inappropriate behavior towards a 7-year-old boy during lunch. A search warrant lead to them pulling security footage that captured the ordeal on video.
The teacher who forced the vile act surrendered her teaching license. Among the five staff members who were charged, two were teachers. All five staff members involved were either fired or resigned.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Information from Cleveland 19 was used in this post. To see their initial report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Online Donations To Carlishia Hood Refunded As Mom Sues Chicago, Cops After Murder Charges Dropped
- Is Public Opinion Of Jonathan Majors Starting To Sway? More Examples Of Accuser’s Violent Past Alleged
- A Brief History Of Affirmative Action In America
Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
-
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
-
About Billions Drop "About Time" MIXTAPE! (AUDIO)
-
Win Tickets to Kings Island & Soak City!
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat
-
101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo