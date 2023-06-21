Cleveland Mom Faces Murder, Left 1 Year Old Home While On Vacation

A Cleveland mother is facing a murder charge after authorities claim her child died when she left the 16-month-old baby home while she went on a vacation.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
Kristel Candelario is accused of going to Puerto and Detroit from June 8 to June 16. The child was left at her home unattended. Police say when Candelario returned home after 8 days away she found her baby unresponsive.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the child was extremely dehydrated.
Prosecutors sought a high bond for Candelario, and it was set at $1 million during her arraignment Tuesday, Cleveland Municipal Court records show. Candelario is due back in court for a pre-trial on Wednesday, June 28.
