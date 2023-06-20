Eric Bellinger was in Baltimore this past weekend for AFRAM and of course he had to check in with Persia Nicole.
The singer talked new music, what’s coming up and talked a lil bit about his sister-in-law, Meagan Goode’s, new alleged boo.
Check out his full interview inside Middays With Persia below:
CHECK OUT MORE ON YOUTUBE:
CHECK OUT MORE INTERVIEWS WITH PERSIA NICOLE…
King Combs Talks New Music, What’s Next For His Bad Boy Career & More With Persia Nicole [WATCH HERE]
Ne-Yo Shares His Thoughts On Chris Brown Being Compared To Michael Jackson
The post Eric Bellinger Talks Music, His AFRAM Performance, And Says Everything Is Good With Meagan Goode’s Dating Life! [WATCH HERE] appeared first on 92 Q.
Eric Bellinger Talks Music, His AFRAM Performance, And Says Everything Is Good With Meagan Goode’s Dating Life! [WATCH HERE] was originally published on 92q.com
-
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
-
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
-
Win Tickets to Kings Island & Soak City!
-
Lil Kim Is Smokin’ Hot On The Cover Of ‘XXL’ Magazine
-
Win Free Tickets to See Post Malone & $250!
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
About Billions Drop "About Time" MIXTAPE! (AUDIO)
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo