It’s Too Late To Apologize: Russell Simmons Says He’s “Deeply Sorry” After Post Father’s Day Dragging

After his post-Father’s Day dragging from Kimora Lee Simmons and his daughter Aoki, Russell Simmons is copping pleas on Instagram.

Russell Simmons is “deeply sorry” after Kimora Lee Simmons and his daughter Aoki let the accused sexual abuser have it on social media for being an abusive gaslighter.

Everything went left for the former Def Jam owner after he took issue with his eldest daughter Ming wishing their mother a happy Father’s Day on Instagram, forcing his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, to break her silence and hop on Instagram Live and give him a Father’s Day present he will never forget.

Aoki, first in her momma’s comments airing her dad out, took the action to her Instagram account while her dad was in the comment section copping pleas.

Spotted on HipHopDx, Simmons went on his Instagram account to apologize to his daughters for his behavior, which sounded like a page from one of his Yoga books.

Per HipHopDX:

“God is testing you a little bit, it’s ok, be strong. . . they are called growing pains,” he wrote alongside a photo of Ming and Aoki. “As you know, we grow through adversity and struggle . . . you read my books and heard me preach your whole childhood . . . reach back to old lessons and remember to remember ‘smile and breathe’ [heart emoji] ‘smile and breathe.’”

He continued: “You are the watchers of this world . . . so let go . . . be at ease . . . God is driving and he is working on you [heart emoji]. DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling . . . but know this . . . there are no conditions . . . for sure i love you guys more than i love myself.”

Those Sexual Abuse Allegations Are Front & Center Again

The apology is looking late because it’s clear that Kimora and his two daughters are over him—also, the ordeal has put a spotlight on “Uncle Rush” and his sexual abuse allegations.

It’s a known fact the music mogul ran to Bali in 2017 to escape sexual abuse charges. Simmons has been popping up at events, most recently, Ice-T’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Ironically, the rapper/actor’s Law & Order: SVU co-star, Mariska Hargitay, aka Olivia Benson, on the show who goes after rapists, was there.

Simmons’ case would make a perfect episode of Law & Order: SVU. Just saying.

We expect more fallout to come from this. Hopefully, Russell Simmons’ victims will finally get some justice.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / Getty Images

It’s Too Late To Apologize: Russell Simmons Says He’s “Deeply Sorry” After Post Father’s Day Dragging was originally published on hiphopwired.com