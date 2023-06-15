Contests

Win Free Tickets to See Ludacaris, Flo Rida & Ashanti, Plus $250!

Published on June 15, 2023

Ludacris

Ludacris is bringing Flo Rida & Ashanti to the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati and WIZ wants to send someone FOR FREE!

Plus the winner also gets $250!

For your chance to go to the concert for free, plus win $250, all you have to do is tell us what music you want to hear played on WIZ!

That’s it!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE LUDACRIS, FLO RIDA & ASHANTI, PLUS $250!

