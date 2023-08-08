Contests

Win $250 For Back-To-School Shopping Plus Summer Jam Tickets!

Published on August 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
BACK TO SCHOOL MUSIC SURVEY

Source: R1 / General

WIZ wants to hook one of our listeners up with $250 for back-to-school shopping and Summer Jam tickets!

For your chance to win $250 from us plus Summer Jam tickets simply tell us what music you’d like to hear played on the radio!

Yep… that’s it!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

RELATED TAGS

concert tickets

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close