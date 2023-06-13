Ohio

13 Year Old Girl Found Deceased in Akron Alley

Published on June 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Part of Police vehicle with flashlights

Source: Julia Gomina / Getty

Sad news to report out of Akron.

The body of a 13-year-old girl was found in an alley on South Arlington Street on Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, authorities were called to the scene of Minordy Place. Moments later they found the girl’s lifeless body. She’s been identified as Melanie Elkins. Police are still investigating what happened.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

An autopsy has been completed — showing “no significant trauma” — but the results are pending further testing, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the discovery is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

13 Year Old Girl Found Deceased in Akron Alley  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close