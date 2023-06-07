Rapper Lil Tjay found himself in trouble with the law, and his Instagram followers were front and center to see it all happen.
Spotted on TMZ, Lil Tjay was taken into police custody on Tuesday, June 6. According to his lawyer, the rapper was arrested for the second time this year in NYC, and the arrest happened while he was on Instagram Live.
The “Calling my Phone” crafter was filming a short clip for a music video in Manhattan when law enforcement showed up and slapped cuffs on him for reckless endangerment, his lawyer Dawn Florio told the celebrity gossip site.
The entire arrest was captured while he was on Instagram Live, and people in the crowd could be heard telling him to stop resisting when his phone ended up in someone else’s possession.
It turns out Lil Tjay was caught waving around a fake gun while hanging out of the sunroof of a moving vehicle.
Per TMZ:
According to the NYPD … Lil Tjay was perched on the sunroof of a moving vehicle while waving an apparent firearm. Police took him into custody and recovered the “weapon,” which turned out to be a fake gun. Tjay was charged with criminal possession of a weapon for the imitation pistol.
His attorney said he was also charged with reckless endangerment for displaying the prop gun and obstructing governmental administration for refusing police orders to put his hands behind his back during his arrest.
Damn.
Other Incidents Involving Lil Tjay
Just recently, Lil Tjay was involved in a scuffle backstage during Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert over the weekend, HipHopDX reports.
He is definitely not having a great 2023 so far.
—
Photo: Sergione Infuso – Corbis / Getty
Lil Tjay Arrested For Reckless Endangerment While On Instagram Live was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
-
Fresh Like My Pop! Win Dad a Pair of Jordans for Father's Day!
-
Win Free Tickets to See Post Malone & $250!
-
Additional Details Emerge Regarding ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh’s Death
-
Lil Harold Breaks Down Influence On ‘After The Curse’ Mixtape, Calls Joseline His Favorite Dancer
-
About Billions Drop "About Time" MIXTAPE! (AUDIO)
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story