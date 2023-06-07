Arts & Entertainment

Lil Tjay Arrested For Reckless Endangerment While On Instagram Live

According to his lawyer, the rapper was arrested for the second time this year in NYC, and the arrest happened while he was on Instagram Live. 

Published on June 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Lil Tjay Performs In Milan

Source: Sergione Infuso – Corbis / Getty / Lil Tjay

Rapper Lil Tjay found himself in trouble with the law, and his Instagram followers were front and center to see it all happen.

Spotted on TMZ, Lil Tjay was taken into police custody on Tuesday, June 6. According to his lawyer, the rapper was arrested for the second time this year in NYC, and the arrest happened while he was on Instagram Live.

The “Calling my Phone” crafter was filming a short clip for a music video in Manhattan when law enforcement showed up and slapped cuffs on him for reckless endangerment, his lawyer Dawn Florio told the celebrity gossip site.

The entire arrest was captured while he was on Instagram Live, and people in the crowd could be heard telling him to stop resisting when his phone ended up in someone else’s possession.

It turns out Lil Tjay was caught waving around a fake gun while hanging out of the sunroof of a moving vehicle.

Per TMZ:

According to the NYPD … Lil Tjay was perched on the sunroof of a moving vehicle while waving an apparent firearm. Police took him into custody and recovered the “weapon,” which turned out to be a fake gun. Tjay was charged with criminal possession of a weapon for the imitation pistol.

His attorney said he was also charged with reckless endangerment for displaying the prop gun and obstructing governmental administration for refusing police orders to put his hands behind his back during his arrest.

Damn.

Other Incidents Involving Lil Tjay

TMZ also broke the story of Lil Tjay getting arrested in January following a traffic stop in the Bronx while heading to shoot a music video with Ice Spice. The celebrity gossip site’s law enforcement sources told them a firearm was found in the vehicle leading to his arrest on weapons charges.

Just recently, Lil Tjay was involved in a scuffle backstage during Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert over the weekend, HipHopDX reports. 

He is definitely not having a great 2023 so far.

Photo: Sergione Infuso – Corbis / Getty

Lil Tjay Arrested For Reckless Endangerment While On Instagram Live  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close