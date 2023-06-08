Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer Arrives In Time For Your Summer Soirees

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

There is nothing quite like reaching for a crisp beverage on hot days and with the arrival of the new Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer, your summer soirees are getting a boost. Only available for a limited time, the Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer lineup features four fresh flavors that we have to say are worth seeking out.

Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer was announced on Wednesday (June 7) and if you know anything about Aguas frescas, then you’re aware that the drink is well known throughout Mexico at street stands, and across the southwestern United States among other regions. The non-alcoholic version of Aguas frescas commonly includes the flavors of tamarindo, jamaica, and horchata. Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer mimics some familiar flavors in their new lineup.

Check them out below:

Passionfruit Mango: Tropical, fruity flavor of passionfruit and mango are perfectly balanced for a bright and refreshing taste.

Citrus Tamarind: Bright citrus flavor balanced with a rich and fruity note for a refreshing and unique twist on hard seltzer.

Ripe Watermelon: Sweet watermelon flavor rounded out by a hint of lime taste creates a mouthwateringly crisp and refreshing oasis in a can.

Hibiscus Lime: Well-balanced hibiscus and lime flavors with a floral and honey taste like upfront gives Hibiscus Lime a spritzy feel and juicy finish.

Of the quartet, the Citrus Tamarind and the Hibiscus Lime are the closest to the street market versions of Aguas frescas, while the other two flavors are also offered in some form and fashion. At just 100 calories per can and just 4 percent ABV, these drinks are entirely crushable after getting a good chill in one’s fridge or cooler straight out of the can or in your favorite drinking vessel.

“The new Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer flavors are a delicious and refreshing addition to the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer lineup,” Joy Ghosh, vice president of marketing for the above premium flavor portfolio at Molson Coors Beverage, shared in a statement “This new lineup is full of flavor, as you’d expect from aguas frescas-style beverages, but also has the crisp, refreshing taste that Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is known for.”

We’ve tried the quartet and while there isn’t a bad one in the bunch, we’re partial to the familiar flavors of Citrus Tamarind and Hibiscus Lime. But maybe you’ll find your own favorite. Remember, you only have a limited time to get them.

To grab your own variety pack of Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer, click here.

Also, check out our post on the Topo Chico Spirited lineup here.

Photo: Topo Chico

