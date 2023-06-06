The Kraken Rum x Butcher Billy Release Limited-Edition Merch Drop

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

As the weather warms in certain parts of the world, rum is certainly a drink that feels like summer and The Kraken is a brand you can trust to deliver the proper vibes. Partnering with famed artist Butcher Billy, The Kraken Rum unleashed (pun intended) a new limited-edition merch drop perfect for Father’s Day or just for fans of the spiced rum offerings.

The Kraken is known for its signature Black spiced rum that plays well over the rocks with cola, in a cocktail, or any way you like. Butcher Billy, who designed the new four-piece drop, is a Brazilian-born artist with credits ranging from hit shows like Netflix’s Stranger Things, Jordan Brand, Billboard, and more. This merch drop comes after the recent release of The Kraken’s latest expression, the gold spiced rum, which launched earlier this year.

The Kraken and Butcher Billy drop includes two t-shirt designs, both priced retail at $28.99 and two hoodie designs, priced retail at $39.00. What we love about the merch is that it certainly does capture Butcher Billy’s bold style atop the classic Black silhouettes while using a pretty familiar catchphrase we’ve all come to love.

We should be clear in noting that the drop was released on June 5 and will disappear from the online store on June 12, so click here to pick up your The Kraken and Butcher Billy merch now.

Click here to learn more about The Kraken rum.

Photo: The Kraken

