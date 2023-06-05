As the weather starts to heat up, weekend shootings are becoming more and more prevalent.
In the third Cincinnati shooting reported Saturday, a 7-year-old girl was shot in the stomach while playing outside.
The shooting took place on Reading Road.
FOX 19 initially reported the story.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From FOX 19:
“It’s sad. I heard the shots from my porch and walked up here to see what’s going on and they said that’s what’s going on. A 7-year-old got shot. Bullets don’t have no targets or names on them and it’s so sad but I’m glad she’s okay though. My prayer are with her and her family,” North Avondale resident Donico Smith said.
To read the entire FOX 19 report, [click here].
Police confirmed that the child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she continues to recover.
At this time we are not aware of any suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Cincinnati Makes Livability.com’s List Of Top 100 Best Places To Live
- Cincinnati Rapper Santino Corleon Talks Being Featured On ‘Jeopardy’
- Cincinnati Works/ Councilman Chris Seelbach/DJ J.Dough Presents: Spring 2020 Cincinnati JobFair!!!
7-Year-Old Shot, Recovering at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
-
Win Free Tickets to See Post Malone & $250!
-
‘Killed’: Lashawn Thompson Autopsy Results Show Inmate ‘Infested’ With Insects Died From Jail Neglect: Lawyers
-
Lil Harold Breaks Down Influence On ‘After The Curse’ Mixtape, Calls Joseline His Favorite Dancer
-
Cincinnati: A 17 Year Old Hit By A Car Outside Clark Montessori High School
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo