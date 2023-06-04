Future & Metro Boomin Joint Album Confirmed By Metro Boomin

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Producer Metro Boomin has re-confirmed his plans for a joint album with his friend and fellow Atlanta native, rapper Future. Metro initially teased a collaborative project between the two in March, and on Friday, June 2nd, the producer doubled down on those plans.

After the release of the Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse soundtrack was released this week, fans took to Twitter to shower Metro with feedback, comments, and questions. One fan asked “So now that the soundtrack is out… when’s the album with Future,” prompting Metro to simply reply “Next up.”

Though Metro Boomin didn’t announce a release date for the project, but fans can now rest assure that the Future-Metro project is next on the release list. Check out the social media exchange below.

