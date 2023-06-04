Kanye West Sued For Throwing Woman’s Phone

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is being sued yet again after grabbing a photographer’s phone and tossing it to the ground. According to TMZ, Nichol Lechmanik has sued Ye for assault, battery, and negligence. Lechmanik alleges that the rapper snatched her phone from her during a heated argument while confronting the paparazzi. She also claims that Ye may have been carrying a weapon at the time. Reports have not revealed whether or not Lechmanik is seeking monetary damages, but she is vying for an injunction to stop Kanye from touching her or any other photographer.

Check out Ye’s encounters with paparazzi below.

