Fasho Celebrity News

Kanye West Sued For Throwing Woman’s Phone

Published on June 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kanye West is being sued yet again after grabbing a photographer’s phone and tossing it to the ground. According to TMZ, Nichol Lechmanik has sued Ye for assault, battery, and negligence. Lechmanik alleges that the rapper snatched her phone from her during a heated argument while confronting the paparazzi. She also claims that Ye may have been carrying a weapon at the time. Reports have not revealed whether or not Lechmanik is seeking monetary damages, but she is vying for an injunction to stop Kanye from touching her or any other photographer.

Check out Ye’s encounters with paparazzi below.

 

 

Kanye West Sued For Throwing Woman’s Phone  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close