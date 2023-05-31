Win Free Tickets to See Post Malone & $250!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Post Malone is coming to Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati and we want to send somebody FOR FREE! The show is on July 9th!

PLUS – we want to give that special winner $250!

For your chance to win tickets to see Post Malone and $250 just tell us what music you want to hear played on WIZ!

Yep, that’s it!