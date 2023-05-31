California Potentially Banning Skittles and Other Candies To “Protect The Children”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

California is one step closer to never tasting the rainbow again, which is ironic if you think about it. That’s right, California is one step closer to banning certain “toxic” ingredients found in Skittles among other candies.

The California Assembly is sending Assembly Bill 418 to the state senate. The bill would ban the sale, manufacture, and distribution of any food containing chemicals linked to any sort of health risks.

The specific ingredients that would be banned include red dye No. 3, titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil or propyl paraben. These additives are found in several candies including PEZ, Hot Tamales, Sweethearts, Nerds, Trolli gummies, and Skittles.

Democratic state Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, who introduced the legislation, says America is behind the times in protecting our children from potentially harmful things.

“It’s unacceptable that the U.S. is so far behind the rest of the world when it comes to banning these dangerous additives. We don’t love our children any less than they do in Europe…”

Gabriel expressed that the health risks in these ingredients include cancer and childhood developmental and reproductive issues.

Now just as a reminder, this is the same state where children can get sex changes without parental consent. If anyone is keeping score: life-altering genitalia surgery for minors is a ‘yes,’ but red dye in their favorite candies is a ‘hell no.’ Just another leftist clear as mud mentality!

