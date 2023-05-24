According to The New York Times, Rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced 6 years for Federal drug charges. The New Jersey rapper was arrested in October 2021 for allegedly transporting 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl from the West Coast back to NJ.
Per Fetty’s lawyers request, they asked the judge for a 5 year sentence if the rapper was found guilty. The Trap Queen rapper expressed financial issues to the judge, “Suddenly it felt like life was going in reverse and he became ashamed when he began to struggle to keep up the lifestyle that he created for so many,”
More news to come as the story develops.
BREAKING: Fetty Wap Sentenced to 6 Years in Jail was originally published on hotspotatl.com
