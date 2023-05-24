A pair of alligators were spotted roaming around western Ohio recently. According to a news report, one of them is still on the loose.
The sighting happened in early May in Auglaize County, which is just north of Dayton.
According to FOX 8, the sighting was recorded by the Ohio Department of Agriculture on May 7.
From FOX 8:
The Ohio Department of Agriculture was notified that one of the alligators has since been killed by local law enforcement.
The one remaining alligator has not been seen since, according to officials.
To see the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
If you see an alligator roaming around your neighborhood it’s probably not a good idea to approach it, and you may want to consider contacting the local authorities.
2 Alligators Spotted Loose in Ohio, 1 Still Missing was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
