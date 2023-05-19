Niecy Nash And Her Daughter Serve Body-Ody-Ody In A TikTok Video

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Niecy Nash did a copy-and-paste when she had her kids. But it’s the award-winning actress’s daughter Dia that might as well be her twin. Truth be told, the mama looks more like the cool, older sister – and thats a flex on its own.

The pair grace the red carpet together, and every now and then we get to see their interactions on social media. In a recent TikTok video, Nash and her daughter are dressed in spandex unitards, dancing to Bounce When She Walks by Ohboyprince. As the Claws actress turns around to do a little twerk, her daughter matches her energy causing Nash to block the camera and cover up her babygirl’s goodies.

The playful moment shows that Nash might look like the cool older sister, but she is every bit of the mother! Nash also posted the video to her Instagram page, explaining in a voice-over that she didn’t want her daughter shaking what her mama gave her.

If you’re not friends with Nash on TikTok, then you don’t know what you’re missing. She is as funny on the app as she is on screen, and the actress also delivers inspiring messages with a dose of fashion inspiration.

originally published on hellobeautiful.com