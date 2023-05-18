Contests

Win Tickets to See The Little Mermaid

Published on May 18, 2023

Little Mermaid Screening WIZF

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to see The Little Mermaid with Tropikana and The Wiz Crew at a private screening Thursday May 25th. Listen in daily during The Trop House Monday Thru Friday between 10-3 for your chance to win!

