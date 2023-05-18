101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to see The Little Mermaid with Tropikana and The Wiz Crew at a private screening Thursday May 25th. Listen in daily during The Trop House Monday Thru Friday between 10-3 for your chance to win!
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Win Tickets to See The Little Mermaid
- ESPN To Highlight Serena Williams’ Career With A Multi-Part Series, ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’
- I Got Through My First Mother’s Day Without My Mom At Mary J Blige’s ‘Strength Of A Women’ Festival
- LA Strippers Could Be First to Have Union Representation
- Viola Davis Stuns In Valentino At The Cannes Film Festival
- Online Donations For Jordan Neely Lag While Daniel Penny Receives Millions After Chokehold Homicide
- Angela Simmons Gifts Boyfriend Yo Gotti A Tesla For His Birthday
- Janet Mock’s Refusal To Blend In Is Inspiring Others To ‘Blend Out’
- Zeus Network Star Goldie ‘Rollie Pollie’ Martin Reveals Double BBL Results
- Swinging Around N.Y.C: NEW Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Clip
-
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Cincinnati: A 17 Year Old Hit By A Car Outside Clark Montessori High School
-
FUMBLE: ATLiens Blast Atlanta Falcons For Teaming Up With New Jersey Native, Rotimi, For “New Anthem”
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case
-
Lil Harold Breaks Down Influence On ‘After The Curse’ Mixtape, Calls Joseline His Favorite Dancer
-
The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala