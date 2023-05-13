The WIZ 513 Day Mix Show

Features

Published on May 13, 2023

WIZF 513 Day Mix Show

Happy 513 Day!  Lock it in to our 513 Day mix with the WIZ Mix crew from 10am -6pm today!  Listen live on our website, in your car, or download our FREE mobile app!

10AM: DJ DIAMOND

11AM: NELLA D

1PM: SMOOTH

2PM: EZ

3PM: J. DOUGH

4PM: RIQ

5PM: FRESH

6PM: IGRIND

 

