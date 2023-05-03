A report released by the Black Feminist Fund in March highlighted how the lack of financial support given to Black women-centered movements had upended positive global change.
Research in Where is The Money for Black Feminist Movements? included hundreds of contributions from groups and activists worldwide. It was collected and sorted over a year-long process in collaboration with the Human Rights Funders Network.
MORE: For Many Black Women, Entrepreneurship Presents A Path To Liberation
Black Feminist Movements Are In A Crisis Due To A Lack Of Funding, Here’s What You Should Know was originally published on newsone.com
-
Desiigner Charged With Indecent Exposure After Wild Airplane Incident
-
Win Cash and Tickets to See Katt Williams!
-
Ohio: Plane departing from airport lands safely after catching fire
-
Cincinnati: A 17 Year Old Hit By A Car Outside Clark Montessori High School
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
About Billions Drop "About Time" MIXTAPE! (AUDIO)
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting