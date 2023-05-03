101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart are expecting their first child together, and they’re letting fans in on the process of choosing sperm. In an interview with The Root, the couple revealed they chose a White sperm donor.

And while most of the world was shocked about their choice, the truth is, Black sperm donors are few and far between. In the interview, the ladies revealed that after combing through thousands of donors, they settled on 300 – and that number included one Black man.

“And that [dude] looked like Jiminy Cricket,” Brat told the publication. “I was like, “I’m sorry but that wasn’t gonna be my choice.” So they opted for a healthy White donor instead.

Social media responded with typical opinions about the couple’s choice, but as a lesbian who has gone through the process, I can confirm that there’s a disproportionate number of Black donors to White ones. Not only are there a limited number of Black donors available, but the remaining options could have genetic abnormalities that eliminate them from the running. For example, if you are a sickle cell carrier, buying sperm that carries the train will increase your child’s chance of having the disorder.

I’m glad Da Brat and Jesseca are keeping it real about the process. As women, regardless of who you date, the biological clock ticks loud and clear. The baby-making process isn’t easy for most lesbians or women who need assistance conceiving. And when the choice is between a bunch of White donors that check most of your boxes and a lone Black donor who matches just a few, you do what’s best for you!

For anyone who still feels like the couple sold out, encourage your brothers, cousins, and friends to conduct their hand play in the nearest sperm bank. That way, they contribute to the need for more options instead of wasting all their soldiers on a stiff rag or Hanes boxers.

Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Chose A White Sperm Donor, And Here’s Why was originally published on hellobeautiful.com