It’s Election Day in Ohio and there are new laws in place for what types of IDs are now allowed to be shown when you vote.
Accepted photo IDs to verify a voter’s identity are:
- Ohio driver’s license
- State of Ohio ID card
- Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV
- U.S. passport
- U.S. passport card
- U.S. military ID card
- Ohio National Guard ID card
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card
All photo IDs must have the following:
- An expiration date that has not passed
- A photograph of the voter
- The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book
If you show up to vote without the proper ID, you will be able to cast a provisional ballot. However, you will have to return to the Board of Elections headquarters with your proper ID to verify your vote.
Question on where your polling place is? Click here
Be prepared when you go to the polls! Voting is open from 6:30 am and the polls close at 7:30 pm.
It’s Election Day in Ohio and Laws Have Changed, Here’s The New Way to Vote was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
