The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH

Published on May 1, 2023

The Morning HUSTLE "CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2022" in Atlanta Sweepstakes

How to Enter:

  • Go to TheMorningHustle.com and sign up to play
  • Text CASH to 71007 and receive a link to sign up to play
  • Contestants will be called to play and have 60 seconds to answer 10 questions correctly.
  • The grand prize winner will fly to Atlanta for Birthday Bash 2023.

More details here

