AFAF: His Girlfriend Is Too Messy & Now He’s Reconsidering Marriage

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes Amir who says his girl messiness since moving in together is causing him to reconsider marriage!

Amir says he feels like his girlfriend pulled a fast one on him! After 2 years of dating, Amir proposed and even decided that it was time for the two of them to take the next step and move in together. Now that they live under one roof Amir says he is starting to realize that she’s a complete and total slob! He says he’s afraid to move forward with the wedding they’re planning or to start a family with her due to the matter. We took it to the Hustlers to find out what they thought he should do!

Would you comprise on cleaning or throw the entire relationship away? Listen

