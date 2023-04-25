NLE Choppa Says Nipsey Hussle & Kobe Bryant Often Visit Him!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

NLE Choppa joins The Morning Hustle to talk Cottonwood 2, Baby Mama Drama, Cougar Crushes & More!

He squashed rumors about him and NBA YoungBoy not being cool, his relationship status, and critics who say he can’t have fun and speak about issues facing the Black Community. He’s found a way to balance all of his interests such as honoring the life of Tyre Nichols and teaching kids about lowering the rising crime rates with having fun on records like Slut me Out and working with Sexy Red.

“I feel like life is about balance. I feel like people go insane trying to be too much of one thing. I’ve seen preachers crooked. I know who I am and in the midst of me telling people how to live, I ain’t gonna not enjoy the life that I’m living. So I’m gonna have fun but I’m also gonna bring consciousness”

His new album, Cottonwood 2 is a versatile project with different sounds like a Memphis Drill track to a New Orleans bounce record with Lil Wayne on it.

“I grew up watching Wayne, just admiring his uniqueness as an artist you know, the type of person he was, his material his music, and just him as a person always intriguing me so to be able to have a song with him was like one them true full circle moments.”

Being so young in the industry it may seem hard to imagine how well rounded of an individual that Chop is and the recent headlines may certainly cast a different perception of the 20-year-old entertainer. In this clip, NLE Choppa shares how he gets inspiration, spiritual downloads, and messages from legends we’ve lost like Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant that let him know that he’s on the right track.

“It might sound weird but when I go to sleep I get a lot of spiritual downloads from like Nipsey Hussle and Kobe so I feel like they my spirit guides and they looking over me.”

