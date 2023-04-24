Drake Announces ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR’ Stop in Ohio

Drake has announced that he is expanding his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ with 21 Savage by adding more dates in Columbus, Toronto, Austin, Inglewood, Memphis, Charlotte, and more!
Due to high demand, twelve stops have been added to the four-month-long North American tour. In addition to new stops, Drake has added additional dates in Inglewood, Brooklyn, Glendale, Nashville, and his hometown of Toronto where he will be wrapping the tour with back-to-back shows.
Don’t have a Cash App Card? Sprit will also be having a presale on Thursday, April 27th starting at 10 am (local time). All start times vary by market check drakerelated.com for more information.
See the entire tour schedule below:
DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:
Thu Jun 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Sat Jul 01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *
Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Jul 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Tue Aug 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Aug 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
* Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
*Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Wed Sep 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Fri Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Mon Sep 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +
Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +
Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +
Mon Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +
Wed Sep 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +
Fri Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +
Tue Sep 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +
Thu Sep 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +
Fri Sep 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +
Sun Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mon Oct 02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +
Thu Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *
Sun Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *
* 21 Savage not on this date. + Rescheduled dates.
Drake Announces ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR’ Stop in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Ohio: Plane departing from airport lands safely after catching fire
-
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton: Cleaning Helps Me Feel A Sense Of Control During Chaos
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Cincinnati: A 17 Year Old Hit By A Car Outside Clark Montessori High School
-
About Billions Drop "About Time" MIXTAPE! (AUDIO)
-
Win the Autism is Your Super Power Contest