Arts & Entertainment

DJ EZ’s April 2023 Netflix Preview!

Published on April 22, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Welcome to your simplified look into new movies and series set to arrive on Netflix throughout April 2023!

April 12th: American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing // Netflix Original //Directed by Floyd Russ, this new true crime series looks back at the Boston bombings.
April 13th: Florida Man (Season 1) // Netflix Original // An ex-cop dragged into another case in his home state of Florida.
April 17th: How to Get Rich (2023) // Netflix Original // Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives.

DJ EZ offers a more detailed look at his top 3 picks of the month below! Which series is your favorite!?

DJ EZ’s April 2023 Netflix Preview!  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close