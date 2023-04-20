Yung Miami Says She & Diddy Are Done

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It appears that the rumors were true that Yung Miami is officially back on the market as she and Diddy are kaput.

According to Page Six, Yung Miami confirmed that after a year and change of apparent golden showers and Diddy allegedly fathering children with another woman, the two are no longer an item.

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends!” the “Ex For A Reason” hitmaker told The Cut. “But we’re single. That’s not my man.”

Can’t say we saw that one coming, but at the same time, we’re not surprised. Though the two had gone public back in the summer of 2022, the two never gave off that “couple”‘s vibe as Diddy continued to move like a bachelor living his best life while Yung Miami had to handle news of Diddy fathering a child with another woman in December of the same year.

Still, Yung Miami said their relationship was strong regardless of what people might’ve felt and doesn’t seem to have any regrets about their relationship.

“We were f–king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point,” she said. “He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

While the two did go public in the summer of 2022, a few months later Yung Miami told XXL that the two basically had an open relationship saying that, “[Diddy] see other people outside of me, and I see people outside of him.”

That explains why he didn’t have a problem putting a bun in someone else’s oven. Still, Diddy took issue with everyone clowning Miami as a “side chick” and took to Twitter to clarify that she is not his second option.

The Grammy winner tweeted, “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

“Know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings,” he concluded. “LOVE.”

She may not have been Diddy’s side chick, but now she’s nowhere near him.

Now we patiently await a tweet from Diddy explaining their relationship status which will no doubt be filled with love and positivity because that’s what Diddy does.

What do y’all think about Yung Miami saying she and Diddy are done? Let us know in the comment section below.

