Sheetz has announced once again that it’s lowering its prices on its E85 (flex fuel) gas, this time it will be $1.85 a gallon for the rest of April!
Sheetz is known of showing their customers love at the pump. Last summer and around Thanksgiving the chain lowered it’s prices on their 88 unleaded gasoline way below market price.
Sheetz has 375 gas stations in six states including Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina. The discounted price for E85 flex fuel will be available at all locations that sell E85 gasoline.
Wondering if your car can take E85 gasoline? Most cars that accept flex fuel have yellow gas caps or a badge that states it’s a flex fuel vehicle. If you don’t see any of that you can click here to see if your car is compatible with this type of gasoline.
RELATED STORY: What kind of car takes unleaded 87 or 88 gas?
Looking for a Sheetz gas station near you? Click here to find one
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Tickets to see Katt Williams
- GloRilla Facing Lawsuit For Allegedly Stealing Sample For Hit Song “Tomorrow”
- Surprise, Surprise: Grandson Of Andrew Lester Says Ralph Yarl Shooter Is A Racist Who Obsessively Watches Fox News
- Andrew Lester Released On Bond After Pleading Not Guilty To 1st Degree Assault In Shooting Of Ralph Yarl
- Here Are 4 Black Women Tech Titans Shaking The Table In HelloBeautiful + MadameNoire Cover Story
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship Rocket Explodes Over Texas
- Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Weekend 2, Replaced By Blink-182
- Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
- Blac Chyna Rocks Pink Balenciaga On The Set Of ‘Caresha Please’
- Legs For Days: Zaya Wade Slays In A Mini Miu Miu Sweater Dress
Here’s Where to Get Gas for $1.85 in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
30 Under 30 Honoree – Deja Taylor
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Win Tickets to the Straight Jokes No Chaser Comedy Tour
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat
-
WIN A SOCIAL MEDIA STARTER KIT!