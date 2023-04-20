101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win tickets to The 2023 AND ME Tour Starring KATT WILLIAMS! April 29th at Heritage Bank Center. To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword “KATT” to 24042. Text club and esign terms may apply.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Win Tickets to see Katt Williams
- GloRilla Facing Lawsuit For Allegedly Stealing Sample For Hit Song “Tomorrow”
- Surprise, Surprise: Grandson Of Andrew Lester Says Ralph Yarl Shooter Is A Racist Who Obsessively Watches Fox News
- Andrew Lester Released On Bond After Pleading Not Guilty To 1st Degree Assault In Shooting Of Ralph Yarl
- Here Are 4 Black Women Tech Titans Shaking The Table In HelloBeautiful + MadameNoire Cover Story
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship Rocket Explodes Over Texas
- Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Weekend 2, Replaced By Blink-182
- Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
- Blac Chyna Rocks Pink Balenciaga On The Set Of ‘Caresha Please’
- Legs For Days: Zaya Wade Slays In A Mini Miu Miu Sweater Dress
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
30 Under 30 Honoree – Deja Taylor
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Win Tickets to the Straight Jokes No Chaser Comedy Tour
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat
-
WIN A SOCIAL MEDIA STARTER KIT!