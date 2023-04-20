Contests

Win Tickets to see Katt Williams

Published on April 20, 2023

Katt Williams Winning Weekend Graphics- WIZF/ WOSL April| iOne Local Sales | 2023-04-21

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win tickets to The 2023 AND ME Tour Starring KATT WILLIAMS! April 29th at Heritage Bank Center. To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword “KATT” to 24042. Text club and esign terms may apply.

