Those who love music, despite the genre, may have heard of the Scottish musician, DJ, singer, and record producer, Calvin Harris. He has released multiple chart-topping albums and singles, including “Feel So Close,” “Summer,” and “This Is What You Came For,” which was a collaboration with Rihanna. Harris has also worked with many other high-profile artists, such as Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, and Ellie Goulding.
This past weekend, Calvin Harris paid tribute to the late rapper, Takeoff. A member of the hip-hop group Migos, Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1, 2022, in Houston, TX. He was a huge figure to not only the black community but to the entire world. Although Calvin Harris’s main genre is EDM, he dives into a lot of other genres with his amazing collaborations with various artists. During the tribute at Coachella, he played Slide featuring Frank Ocean, Quavo, and Offset. Originally, Takeoff was not on the track but Calvin took his verse from Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 cut “Holiday,” which also features Snoop Dogg and John Legend, and created a masterpiece.
Offset took to Instagram to show love for the tribute Calvin Harris paid.
Calvin Harris Pays Tribute To Takeoff at 2023 Coachella was originally published on hot1009.com
