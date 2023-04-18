Ice Spice recently posted a now-deleted post to Instagram with the caption “ayo isis ”. Instagram took that post down because of the “Isis” reference. However, what Instagram didn’t know is that the reference was not referring to the terrorist group, but to her real name, Isis. Instagram removed it for “violating community guidelines”. The 23-year-old Bronx rapper’s real name is Isis Naija Gaston.
“Can’t type my name is ode,” she stated in an Instagram story showing the banned post. The removal was likely due to Instagram’s automatic algorithm filters. Despite any of this, Ice Spice continues to dominate in the music industry. Justa. few days ago, Ice Spice linked up with Nicki Minaj for the Princess Diana Remix and it went viral. The two were seen in all-pink attire dancing and twerking in an all-pink room. It gained lots of attention as expected and Spice continues to elevate.
- Instagram Removes Ice Spice Posts Because of “Isis” Reference
- Calvin Harris Pays Tribute To Takeoff at 2023 Coachella
- Jonathan Majors Dropped By Valentino, Won’t Attend The Met Gala
- Zac Efron Followed Vanessa Hudgens On Instgram
- Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby
- Lizzo Shut Down Candace Owens’ Fatphobic Comments With An Affirming Instagram Reel
- Prosecutor Says A ‘Racial Component’ Involved In Shooting Of Ralph Yarl
- Megan Thee Stallion Discusses Her Healing Journey After The Tory Lanez Verdict
- Investigation Shows Jayland Walker Was Grieving Over Fiancee Prior To His Death
- Coco Jones Shows Us How To Deliver A Firm ‘No’ In A Subtly Sweet Way
Instagram Removes Ice Spice Posts Because of “Isis” Reference was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
30 Under 30 Honoree – Deja Taylor
-
This Ohio City Was Named the 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Win Tickets to the Straight Jokes No Chaser Comedy Tour
-
Eve Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Son And Her Followers Say He Is Her Twin
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)