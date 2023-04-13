Gabrielle Union is living it up with her hubby Dwyane Wade on a romantic vacation and is showing off her bikini body and serving LEWKS in the process, and we’re loving it!
Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a few sneak peeks of the couple’s romantic getaway where she and her boo were living it up on the beach and giving us major PDA. In the IG carousel, Gabrielle donned a bright, neon yellow bikini that showed off her toned body and tight abs. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and rocked dark sunnies for their day in the sun. As for her hair, she rocked her locs in small box braids with loose curls on the ends.
The wife and mother was all smiles as she posed alongside her baller husband and daughter, Kaavia, as they posed for a few on and off guard flicks and showed off their love while basking in the tropical sun.
“I like my days like I like the beach – peaceful,” the actress captioned the photo dump. Check out the stunning photo set below.
Talk about couple goals, right? And Gabrielle’s 21 million Instagram followers definitely feel the same, as they flooded the beauty’s IG comment section with their words of praise. “It’s the natural body for me” wrote one follower while another commented, “Someone working all the angles !!!!! ” and another wrote, “I love that you kept your natural body! You make people like me feel extremely confident .”
Looking good, Gab! Looks like this couple is kicking off beach season with a bang!
Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Bikini Body In New Beach Pics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
