Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx brought some sad news to the internet. The world-renowned, Jamie Foxx is currently in the hospital due to medical complications.
Corrinne typed up a letter on IG saying, “We wanted to share that, my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery”.
We are keeping Jamie Foxx in our prayers and wish for a speedy recovery.
More news to come as the story develops.
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications was originally published on majicatl.com
