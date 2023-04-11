101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Our Former First Lady Michelle Obama is back in these streets promoting her new podcast and upcoming Netflix special. The bestselling author will make her first appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” since 2021.

Big things are popping when our Forever First Lady is out and about. Our girl is known for promoting with a purpose, and this time is no different. On the heels of her new podcast “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast,” which has already featured notable guests such as Tyler Perry and Hoda Kotb, and ahead of her Netflix special “The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey,” debuting April 25, Obama will make her first guest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” since 2021.

While we’re looking forward to seeing our Forever First Lady bring her Black girl magic to “The Tonight Show,” what we are really anticipating are the looks she will rock. From Balenciaga legging boots to Fila leisure suits, the Chicago native is known for putting on a chic look or two when out in public. Our girl single-handedly changed the fashion trajectory in the White House and will go down in history as one of the most astute First Ladies and the most stylish.

Tune into “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, April 19 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to get your dose of our Forever First Lady. For updates, click here.

DON’T MISS…

20 Times Our Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama Defined Style And Grace

The Best Looks From Michelle Obama’s ‘Light We Carry’ Book Tour

Barack Obama Gushes Over How Beautiful Michelle Obama Is During White House Portrait Unveiling: ‘She’s Fine!’

Michelle Obama Is Set To Make Her First Guest Appearance On ‘The Tonight Show’ Since 2021 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com