Da Brat loves her pregnancy journey, and it is beautiful to see! The 48-year-old mother-to-be is about to have her first child with her wife, Jesseca Harris-Dupart, and they recently announced they’re having a boy.

We’re glad the couple continues to share their journey with us because the heart-felt reels have us cutting onions. Both Jesseca and Da Brat shared a video to their Instagram account of Brat cradling her belly while excitedly squealing about the baby kicks.

“I felt it again!” Brat exclaims. You can see the genuine shock and enamor in her face.

“Oh, he’s playing with you,” Jesseca responds.

“Guess who’s feeling the baby’s movements now it’s the SWEETEST little things to watch my wife is so deserving of all this excitement, love and blessings Baby Boy Harris-Dupart is playing games with his mommy

.

.

@bratlovesjudy_wetv premieres 4/27 at 9/8c on #wetv and yall get the whole journey,” the accounts wrote.

The comment section was filled with love from their peers.

“Yes didn’t I tell ya it’s the best feeling ever!! ,” Tiny wrote.

“I love it. one of the best feelings,” Toya Johnson said.

“Omg!!!! I have real tears ,” Tamar Braxton commented.

What an exciting feeling! We are so happy for the beautiful couple, and we’re happier that they’re sharing these moments with us.

Da Brat Reacts To Her Baby Kicking And It Is Heart-Warming was originally published on hellobeautiful.com