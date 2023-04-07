Tina Gordon Says Chloe Bailey’s ‘Duality’ Is Why She Casted Her In ‘Praise This’

Tina Gordon is a mastermind when it comes to telling Black stories. She’s why we have cult-classic films like ATL and Drumline, and now she’s adding Praise This to the mix. The faith-based comedy, produced by Will Packer, follows a struggling praise team determined to win a gospel competition. And when Sam, played by Bailey, is forced to join her cousin Jess’, played by Washington, praise team, the group receives the challenge they didn’t know they needed to potentially win the competition.

Gordon uses her knack for Black storytelling to highlight the competitive side of church culture. Praise teams are a sport, and gospel competitions are the playoffs. In the film, we learn the lengths people will go for a win, even if it compromises their integrity.

In an exclusive interview, Gordon and I discuss the inspiration behind the film, her reasons for casting Chloe Bailey, and much more. Praise This premieres today on Peacock. Check out our interview! In the meantime, will you be watching the movie?

