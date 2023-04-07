Will Packer Captures The Authenticity Of Atlanta And Praise Teams With His New Film, ‘Praise This’

Will Packer has a talent for producing box office hits, and he’s just added Praise This to the list. The movie debuts on Peacock today, and it will make you laugh until your cheeks hurt. The faith-based comedy follows a struggling praise team determined to win a gospel competition. And when Sam, played by Chloe Bailey, is forced to join her cousin Jess’, played by Angelika Washington, praise team, the group receives the challenge they need to potentially win the competition.
Packer collaborates with Tina Gordon on this film, and the pair obviously bring out the best in each other. Packer’s ability to spot stellar scripts and Gordon’s talent for writing and directing is a powerful equation. The result is a funny, feel-good film with a solid but necessary message.
In an exclusive interview, Packer and I discuss why he wanted to work with Tina Gordon on this film, the significance of Praise This taking place in Atlanta, and why society could use an uplifting movie like this.
Praise This premieres today on Peacock. Check out our interview! In the meantime, will you be watching the movie?
Chlöe Bailey And More Shine At The ‘Praise This’ Red Carpet Premiere
Tina Gordon Says Chloe Bailey’s ‘Duality’ Is Why She Casted Her In ‘Praise This’
Chloe Bailey And Anjelika Washington Are The Sister-Cousin Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed In Peakcock’s ‘Praise This’
