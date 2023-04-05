Contests

Win the Autism is Your Super Power Contest

Published on April 5, 2023

Autism Is My Super Power Contest Graphics_RD Cincinnati_March 2023

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Is Autism Your Super Power? Well 101.1 The Wiz & We Rock The Spectrum Kids Gym would like to highlight a few amazing families this month in honor of Autism Awareness Month! If this is you or someone you know in 100 words or less, tell us why YOU believe Autism Is Your Super Power. You can enter for yourself, your child or nominate someone that you know, to be recognized in honor of Autism Awareness Month!

