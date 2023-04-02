Quinta Brunson hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend and of course, she did it in style!
For her appearance, the starlet rocked an array of designer looks including an Et Ochs look that we’re still swooning over. The Abbot Elementary star wore the designer ensemble to perfection including their $1,495 “Davina” Top and $1,495 “Easton” Jeans.
Styled by her longtime stylist, Bryon Javar, Quinta wore the brand’s jacket off her shoulders to expose her white tank underneath. She also wore minimal jewelry with the casual look, only rocking hoop earrings to match the rhinestones on the ensemble. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked-back half up, half down style and served face and style goals as she took the SNL stage and shut it down in her stunning look.
DON’T MISS…
‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator And Actress Quinta Brunson Serves Lewks During Her Appearance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Earns A Full Season 2 Order With 22 Episodes
Quinta Brunson Looked Like Royalty In A Purple Dolce & Gabbana Gown At The Time 100 Gala
Quinta Brunson Hit The Stage At ‘SNL’ In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
SZA Sizzles In A Curve-Hugging Bodysuit For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Who Jumped Tekashi 6ix9ine? Tweet Claims IG Video Shows Name Of Man Stomping Rapper
-
Jaw Dropper: SZA Shows Off Her ASSets in Skims Photoshoot
-
Shaquille O’Neal Jokes About Getting A “BBL” While Recovering From Hip Replacement Surgery, Twitter Reacts
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Win Tickets to See Glorilla
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion